Tanzania: President Mohamud Meets With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Mohamud Thabit Kombo, and his delegation at the Presidential Palace. The delegation is in the country on a work visit.

The President received a message and greetings from the President of Tanzania, Madam Samia Suluhu Hassan. He shared with the delegation the importance of strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly highlighting the several agreements signed today in Mogadishu.

The meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Tanzanian delegation was attended by Somali government ministers, the Somali Ambassador to Tanzania, and senior officials from both sides.