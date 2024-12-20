Kenya: Four Children Perish in House Fire in Murang'a County

Nairobi — Four young children tragically lost their lives in a devastating house fire in Gakoigo Sub-location, Murang'a County, on Thursday evening.

According to a police report filed at Maragua Police Station, the incident occurred while Lucy Njeri, the tenant of the iron-sheet house, was away at a local market. Authorities revealed that the single-room house had been locked from the outside, trapping the children inside.

The victims, aged 4 years, 3 years, 2 years, and 6 months, were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno. Emergency responders, including police officers from Maragua and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Murang'a South, arrived at the scene to secure the area and commence investigations.

The remains of the children were taken to Murang'a Level Five Hospital Mortuary, where postmortems will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with investigations ongoing. Officials are also assessing the extent of property damage caused by the blaze.

The incident has left the community in shock, with local leaders urging residents to prioritize safety measures to prevent such tragedies.