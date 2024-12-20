Kenya: NPS to Establish Dedicated Office for Officers With Disabilities, Bolster Mental Health Support

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has unveiled plans to establish a dedicated office to cater to the needs of officers living with disabilities.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja made the announcement during the commemoration of International Human Solidarity Day, underscoring the service's commitment to inclusivity and the well-being of its personnel.

"This day, as emphasized by the United Nations, calls upon us to work in solidarity to achieve human goals, including inclusivity and dignity for all," IG Kanja stated.

The specialized office, which will operate under the Office of the Inspector General, aims to address the welfare of officers with disabilities, including those with hearing, visual, mobility, and mental health challenges. IG Kanja noted that the initiative aligns with the NPS Strategic Plan (2023-2027) to foster a supportive and inclusive work environment.

As part of this initiative, the NPS has secured KSh 14 million from the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation to assist officers with disabilities in acquiring essential devices and equipment. The office will also advocate for equal opportunities, including fair consideration for promotions, ensuring that all officers can thrive regardless of their abilities.

"The welfare of our officers plays a critical role in making police stations centers of excellence," Kanja emphasized.

In collaboration with the Disability Mainstreaming Foundation of Kenya, the NPS is also ramping up efforts to address mental health challenges among officers. On November 13, the service launched the Psychosocial Support Training Program in partnership with Africa International University, targeting mental health awareness and stigma reduction.

Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health in the police force, stating, "We must ensure that persons with disabilities, including those facing mental health challenges, are supported to live dignified lives."

During the event, officers shared powerful stories of resilience. Administration Police officer Boniface Mutua recounted surviving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack while serving in the Special Operations Group. He expressed gratitude for the swift support he received and welcomed the new initiative.

"I am grateful for the quick evacuation by my colleagues, which saved my life. This initiative to support officers like me is commendable," Mutua said.

The NPS is also pursuing partnerships to improve overall working conditions, including affordable housing through collaborations with the Ministry of Housing and enhanced transportation options for officers. These efforts aim to boost service delivery while ensuring officers' well-being.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat concluded the event by reaffirming the service's commitment to inclusivity. "Today, we stand in solidarity with all persons with disabilities. Together, let us build a society where inclusivity and mental health are prioritized," Lagat said.

The announcement highlights the NPS's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, ensuring that officers with disabilities are recognized for their resilience and contributions to national security.