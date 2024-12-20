Uganda: Museveni Pledges Additional Support for Landslide Victims

President Museveni has promised to increase the 10-million-shilling resettlement package initially allocated to victims of landslides in Bugisu.

Speaking at the Mbale State Lodge during an engagement with journalists from the region, Museveni acknowledged the delays in resettling affected families and attributed the problem partly to the initial reluctance of some community members to leave high-risk areas.

"I am glad people are now ready to move, and we shall do everything possible to help them," Museveni said.

"Those who can find land can follow the example of Bulambuli, but for the majority, we can focus on urbanization."

He criticized the current compensation package managed by the Office of the Prime Minister as inadequate.

"The Shs10 million which the Prime Minister talked about is just partial; we shall have to give them more money. Ten million is not enough to relocate," he emphasised.

Museveni also urged Ugandans to avoid environmental degradation, particularly encroachment on wetlands and steep slopes.

He warned that such actions disrupt the natural balance and lead to disasters like landslides, which have claimed lives in the Bugisu sub-region.

The president highlighted the urgent need for residents living on steep slopes, especially those at angles greater than 35 degrees, to vacate these areas.

Museveni is currently in Bugisu to assess the progress of the Parish Development Model and other regional initiatives.