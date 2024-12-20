Uganda: MP Kabasharira Calls Tanga Odoi a 'Thief'

20 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Tanga Odoi was at the centre of a contested NRM primaries in Kisoro before the loser of the party primaries went on the claim the seat in the election itself

A dramatic exchange erupted in Parliament during a plenary session, pitting Rushenyi County MP Naome Kabasharira against Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The drama unfolded when Kabasharira referred to Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson, as a "thief."

Kabasharira's remarks were made while congratulating her colleague, Grace Ngabirano from Kisoro, on her swearing-in.

"Allow me to congratulate my sister from Kisoro because she was sworn in when I wasn't here, for defeating the NRM Electoral thief chairperson in the names of Tanga Odoi, I congratulate her for that," Kabasharira said.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa swiftly intervened, cautioning Kabasharira against using inflammatory language.

"That is a very unfortunate statement on a person who doesn't have a way here to defend himself, I know you can use a better language, even when you have issues," Tayebwa said.

Kabasharira subsequently withdrew her statement, saying, "Okay, the point is made although I withdraw it."

