Uganda Blood Transfusion Service Commends Kyagulanyi for Blood Donation Drive

The Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) has lauded National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for organizing a blood donation drive, describing it as a timely intervention during the festive season when blood shortages are common.

Speaking at the collection center set up at the NUP headquarters, Samuel Davis Wante, the senior blood collection clinical team leader at UBTS, called the initiative "the best Christmas gift" for individuals in need, including accident victims and mothers in labor.

"This drive has come at the right time. We often face scarcity during this period because schools, our number one source of blood donors, are closed," Wante explained.

He emphasized that public blood donation drives are often challenging to organize due to the need to set up tents and mobilize donors.

"This initiative has simplified our work and made blood collection much easier," he said.

Wante revealed that the decision to collect blood at the NUP headquarters initially sparked mixed reactions among some of his colleagues.

"When I told my colleagues I was coming to NUP to collect blood, some were shocked," Wante said while addressing Kyagulanyi.

However, he reminded the public of the universal importance of blood donations, stating, "The blood of Kyagulanyi can save Gen. Muhoozi, and the blood of Muhoozi can save Kyagulanyi. It doesn't matter the battles you are engaged in."

Uganda requires between 1,000 and 1,200 units of blood daily to meet the needs of hospitals and health facilities across the country.

The festive season often exacerbates shortages, making such drives critical for saving lives.

The UBTS called on more Ugandans to participate in similar donation drives to ensure the country maintains a stable blood supply.