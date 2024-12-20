Uganda: Ssekandi Donates 10 Acres of Land for Masaka District Headquarters

The donation aims to support the establishment of a new district administrative center, a significant step toward improving service delivery in the region.

Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi has donated 10 acres of land in Kyambazzi, Kyanamukaka Sub-county, to facilitate the construction of the Masaka District Headquarters.

The handover was made to Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi during a ceremony held at Ssekandi's office on Thursday.

The donation aims to support the establishment of a new district administrative center, a significant step toward improving service delivery in the region.

During the ceremony, Ssekandi emphasized the importance of modern infrastructure in enhancing the district's administrative capabilities.

He expressed his commitment to contributing to the development of Masaka and ensuring that local government operations are more effective.

Minister Magyezi applauded Ssekandi for the generous gesture, highlighting the role of leaders in driving development.

"Leadership is not just about giving but also about receiving with gratitude. Thank you, Hon. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, for your generous land donation to Masaka District," he said.

The proposed district headquarters are expected to enhance administrative efficiency and centralize government services, making them more accessible to the people of Masaka.