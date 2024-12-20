Kenya: Java Cuts 148 Tonnes of Carbon Emissions Through Biodiesel Initiative

Nairobi — Java House has reduced 148 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2024 through a used cooking oil recycling project in partnership with renewable energy firm Muenzer Kenya.

The initiative involves repurposing used cooking oil as feedstock for biodiesel production, showcasing the hospitality sector's potential in advancing sustainability and the circular economy.

"Transforming waste into resources that reduce carbon emissions reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility and inspires sustainable practices within the industry," Maureen Mithamo, Java House Head of Corporate Affairs, spoke at a recognition ceremony where Java received a certificate from Muenzer Kenya.

This effort aligns with Kenya's renewable energy.

"Java sets a benchmark for businesses by promoting biodiesel as a vital solution to greenhouse gas reduction. We look forward to expanding our collaboration for greater impact," Muenzer Kenya Country Manager Purity Simiyu added.