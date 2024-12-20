Kenya: Blind Body Raises Complaint to Kenya Power Over Staff Harassment, Extortion

Nairobi — The Kenya Union of the Blind (KUB) has accused the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) field officers of harassment and extortion, following repeated instances of electricity disconnections at their premises in Embakasi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, KUB Executive Officer Jackson Agufana condemned what he termed as 'spurious' disconnections based on false information.

Agufana claimed that these disconnections often come with suggestions from field officers to resolve the issue informally and outside official channels, which he alleged amounted to extortion.

"Over recent months, we have observed that KPLC field staff have developed a habit of disconnecting electricity to our premises in Embakasi for spurious reasons. Every time a disconnection happens, there is a suggestion that the matter can be sorted outside the office, but we have always rejected such suggestions because they reek of extortion attempts," Agufana stated.

The union's services, which include rehabilitation for newly blind persons, Braille literacy, and digital literacy programs, have been severely affected by the power outages.

KUB serves over 150,000 blind and partially sighted individuals across Kenya, providing essential support that fosters independence and inclusion for persons with visual impairments.

"Our operations have been stalled, and this continues to negatively impact the blind and partially sighted persons who depend on us for life-changing services," Agufana said.

As of Thursday, power to the Embakasi premises remained disconnected, with no clear explanation provided by KPLC.

In an official letter addressed to the KPLC Managing Director, KUB announced its intention to seek legal redress over the alleged harassment and extortion.

The letter emphasized the union's willingness to engage with KPLC respectfully to resolve any legitimate billing issues, but it also called for an immediate end to the disconnections.

"Please consider this letter as a notice of our intention to seek legal redress through the courts for this ongoing harassment and attempted extortion by your field staff," the letter read.

KUB has called on KPLC to ensure its field officers operate with transparency and accountability.

The union further urged the government and other stakeholders to protect vulnerable communities from exploitation and harassment by service providers.