Mozambique: Cyclone Chido - Death Toll Rises to 73 in Mozambique

Isadora Zoni/UNHCR
A shelter lies in ruins in Pemba, Cabo Delgado Province, after Cyclone Chido made landfall in northern Mozambique.
20 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

The death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique has climbed to 73, with 543 individuals reported injured, the country's disaster relief agency announced on Thursday, December 19, Xinhua reports.

The cyclone, which struck the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula, caused widespread devastation, displacing thousands and damaging critical infrastructure.

The government has opened two emergency accommodation centers, currently housing 1,349 people in need of immediate support, according to a report issued by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

This update followed a statement by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday, pledging government support for the victims of the cyclone. The INGD said that the cyclone destroyed or partially damaged 36,207 houses, along with 48 healthcare facilities, 13 places of worship, 186 electricity poles, nine water systems and 171 fishing boats. Meanwhile, 149 schools were impacted, affecting 15,429 students and 224 teachers.

Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mecufi district in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado on Sunday, bringing storms and heavy rains. Humanitarian organizations have begun providing emergency aid while issuing urgent appeals for additional funding to assist about 182,000 people affected.

Chido has left Mozambique and is no longer a threat to the country. High temperatures are predicted for Mozambique over the next few days, according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

