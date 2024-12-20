Rwanda: FERWACY Boss Admits Rwandan Riders Aren't Good Enough for World Champ

Cycling governing body (FERWACY) president Samson Ndayishimiye has admitted that it will be difficult to find a Rwandan cyclist who can challenge for podium finish at such a big cycling competition like UCI Road World Championship despite the fact that it will this time be taking place on their home ground.

Rwanda will become the first African country to host the cycling championship which will run for eight days--from September 21-28, 2025--where cyclists, men and women, will be competing in 13 categories.

ALSO READ: UCI unveils routes for 2025 Road World Championship in Rwanda

"As a host country, we all feel that we need that one rider who can challenge for the top positions but it is very difficult because it is a tough competition which attracts riders competing at the highest level," Ndayishimiye said, addressing UCI Mobility & Bike City Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Rwanda's love for cycling runs deep, with the sport being arguably the second most popular after football. Its cycling status has been on a steady rise thanks to the annual Tour du Rwanda which has become a prominent event on the continent, attracting professional cyclists worldwide.

The 2025 UCI Road World Championship will showcase Africa's readiness to host major international sporting events and inspire the growth of cycling across the region.

"Rwandans are excited, ready and motivated as the country gears up to host the prestigious 2025 UCI Road World Championships for the first time on the African continent," Ndayishimiye said during the forum.

Itinerary

Time Trials:

Sunday, September 21: Women Elite ITT: 31.2 km - 460m elevation

Men Elite ITT: 40.6 km - 680m elevation

Monday, September 22:

Women Under 23 ITT: 22.6 km - 350m elevation

Men Under 23 ITT: 31.2 km - 460m elevation

Tuesday, September 23:

Women Junior ITT: 18.3 km - 225m elevation

Men Junior ITT: 22.6 km - 350m elevation

Wednesday, September 24: Team Time Trial Mixed Relay: 42.4 km - 740m elevation

Road Races:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thursday, September 25:

Women Under 23 Road Race: 119.3 km - 2,435m elevation

Friday, September 26:

Men Junior Road Race: 119.3 km - 2,435m elevation

Men Under 23 Road Race: 164.6 km - 3,350m elevation

Saturday, September 27:

Women Junior Road Race: 74 km - 1,520m elevation

Women Elite Road Race: 164.6 km - 3,350m elevation

Sunday, September 28:

Men Elite Road Race: 267.5 km - 5,475m elevation