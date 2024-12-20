Namibia: Holiday Travellers Split Over Fares, Delays

The festive season has brought mixed feelings among travellers, bus owners, and drivers. While some passengers complain of being overcharged for fares and luggage, drivers argue that customers often bargain instead of paying the fixed, government-approved transport rates. As people prepare to travel for the holidays--whether to reunite with loved ones or simply enjoy a peaceful retreat-- New Era visited various long-distance loading areas in Windhoek on Wednesday afternoon.

The goal was to capture the holiday rush and hear from travellers, bus drivers, and owners about their experiences. At Rhino Park bus loading station, many clients expressed frustration over long waiting times.

Some had been at the station for up to five hours, waiting for buses to fill up. One bus heading to South Africa, for instance, had only three occupants by the time New Era arrived.

Passengers heading to South Africa were particularly vocal about their dissatisfaction, citing uncertainty about departure times as a major concern.

"I've been sitting here since 7 a.m., and the bus is still not full," complained one traveller. "We don't even know when we'll leave." The passenger who opts not to be mentioned continued.

Arnold ! Ahauseb, a driver at Rhino Park, explained that most of the passengers are delayed because the demand of customers is low.

He further shared his concerns about overcharging by some drivers, describing it as unfair and corrupt.

"Only the government has the authority to regulate transport fares," he stressed. According to him, the approved fare from Windhoek to Keetmanshoop is N$250, but some drivers have been charging as much as N$270, adding unnecessary financial pressure on passengers.

One traveller, Elfrieda Kaffer, a senior citizen from Karasburg, was waiting with her grandson for a local bus at Rhino Park.

Their journey, which started in Swakopmund, involved switching from a seven-seater vehicle to a seventeen-seater bus. Despite the long and tiring trip, Kaffer said she enjoyed friendly chats with fellow passengers, which made the experience more bearable. However, she admitted that the heat and exhaustion were challenging.

Kaffer's trip to Swakopmund had been a joyous occasion, as she attended her younger sister's wedding. It had been a long time since her last visit to the coastal town, and she was thrilled to be there.

Reflecting on the festive season, her mood turned sombre as she mentioned the recent loss of two family members. "We must accept death as part of life," she said.

For Christmas, Kaffer expressed gratitude for the gifts her family in Swakopmund had given her, which meant she did not need to spend much. "Christmas is about family," she said.

"I'll go to church and spend the day with loved ones." However, the looming "Januworry"--a term for the financially strained period in January--was a concern. While she had a plan in mind, she admitted she had not yet taken action to prepare. At the Single Quarters area, where buses head to northern Namibia (Silas Ndapuka buses) , traveller Rebecah Gabriel, 25, voiced her dissatisfaction with the inconsistent and arbitrary luggage fees.

"There is no scale to weigh luggage, and the charges sometimes don't make sense for the amount of goods carried," she said. But the sale person at the Silas Ndapuka buses refuted the allegation of over charging people saying although they do not have a scale, their prices are reasonable. Meanwhile, at most loading points, drivers indicated that they are still keeping up with the demand but anticipate a surge starting Friday. At the Montecristo loading area, some operators were already overwhelmed. Seven buses were allocated for the day, of which five were loaded to capacity, while two were in the process of being filled.

"Four buses have already departed, and this one is full, just waiting for customers to get on board. Those two standing there are just waiting for customers that are slowly coming," explained Jesaya Nangolo, a driver. He added, "The demand is manageable for now, but it might be high starting Friday." Eino Tangi, a bus driver to Outapi, echoed these sentiments. "So far, the demand is reasonable, but we expect a lot more people to travel on Friday when most companies close for the festive season," he said. "For now, it is slow; people are just coming one by one." At Montecristo, some drivers also reported slow customer turnout, making it difficult to fill buses.

"Passengers come with less money than the required fare," one driver said. "We charge N$350 to Oshikango, but many people only have N$250."

Drivers urged passengers to plan and ensure they have the correct fare to avoid conflicts and delays.