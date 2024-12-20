South Africa: Bulk Water Project Signals New Chapter for Eastern Cape Communities

To help end the persistent water challenges faced by communities in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has handed over the newly upgraded Mount Ayliff Water Treatment Works (WTW) for communities in that area.

The commissioning certificate of the upgraded water treatment works was handed over to Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor, Vukile Mhlelembana, on Wednesday, signalling a new chapter for the communities of Mt Ayliff that struggled with intermittent water supply.

The Alfred Nzo District in the Eastern Cape, has experienced water shortages in Mount Ayliff and the surrounding areas for a long time due to population growth, and the increased demand of water supply services in the area.

The then Mount Ayliff WTW could not meet water demand due to malfunction and ageing infrastructure.

The currently upgraded WTW, based in uMzimvubu Local Municipality within the District, will improve water supply to about 38 184 households in Emaxesibeni and the surrounding five villages of Betshwana, Singeni, Mombeni, Lubhalasi and Santombe.

Majodina said the WTW is part of the R370 million Mount Ayliff Peri-Urban Bulk Water Supply Project, funded through the Department of Water and Sanitation's Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), with the Alfred Nzo District Municipality as the implementing agent.

"The scope of the project entailed upgrading the raw water abstraction point at Mzintlava River and installing pipelines that take raw water to a reservoir at the WTW to be treated before distribution to the communities. Other work included the construction of pump stations and upgrading of the existing gravity network pipes from the WTW," she said.

Majodina urged Mhlembana to prioritise water reticulation projects that will ensure reliable and sustainable water supply to the communities.

Updates on uMzimvubu Dam, Vandalism

The Minister also highlighted progress made in the revived construction of uMzimvubu Dam, in uMzimvubu River, which will ensure sufficient water supply in Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo District Municipalities.

"The Mount Ayliff Peri-Urban Water Supply Project is an effort by the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that the Alfred Nzo District has sufficient water supply. As we have completed this project, we are calling on the community of Mount Ayliff not to vandalise or illegally connect to the infrastructure installed but they should patiently wait for the reticulation projects in their areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Plans to build uMzimvubu Dam to benefit Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo District Municipalities are at an advanced stage. This dam will ensure that there is enough water within the two districts," Majodina said.

The Minister also called on communities to look after water infrastructure in their areas and protect them from vandalism.

She further encouraged the community members to save water and report any water leaks to the municipalities.