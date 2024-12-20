South Africa: Botswana's New Administration Lifts Ban On SA Vegetable Imports

20 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has welcomed Botswana's commitment to strengthening ties and promoting trade with South Africa.

This follows Lamola receiving a letter from his counterpart in Botswana, Dr Phenyo Butale, informing him of the new administration's decision to lift the ban on vegetable imports from South Africa gradually.

"This letter follows a congratulatory message sent by Minister Lamola to Dr Butale on his appointment as Minister of International Relations of the Republic of Botswana," the statement read on Thursday.

The previous administration of Botswana, led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, imposed a ban on South African produce to support domestic farmers and reduce reliance on imports.

"Minister Lamola welcomes Botswana's commitment to fostering closer ties and facilitating trade with South Africa," the department said.

The department has described Botswana as a significant trade partner for South Africa, accounting for approximately 15% of our country's total vegetable exports as of 2021.

At the time of the ban, the department reported that South Africa's vegetable exports to Botswana fell by nearly half to R272 million in 2023.

"In the spirit of strengthening regional integration, lifting the ban also paves the way for stronger collaboration between the countries in agricultural development and trade, as well as deepening cooperation in the regional value chain."

The department believes South Africa possesses advanced agricultural technologies that could benefit Botswana's efforts to boost domestic agricultural production.

"These initiatives will be explored and underscored during the upcoming sixth session of the South Africa-Botswana Binational Commission, which Botswana will host in 2025.

"South Africa also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Botswana to advance the African agenda at regional, continental, and global levels."

