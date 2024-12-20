South Africa: Department of Health Calls for Calm As Rubella Cases Rise

The National Department of Health has stated that there is no need for the public to panic despite the rising number of rubella cases in the country.

However, citizens are encouraged to urgently visit their nearest health facilities if they experience symptoms of rubella.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Thursday that there has been an increase in laboratory-confirmed cases of rubella across the country.

READ | SA reports surge in seasonal rubella cases among children

According to the latest statistics, a total number of 101 37 positive cases of rubella have been identified in the country between January and November 2024, which is higher than cases recorded last year.

Data shows that most cases were recorded in Gauteng and the Western Cape provinces, while more than 90% of the total cases are in children under 15 years of age accounting for over 8 300 cases, with only one patient over the age of 50 years.

Gauteng has since recorded 2 603 infections, followed by 1 996 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 338 in the Western Cape, 1 113 in the Eastern Cape, 899 in the North West, 862 in the Northern Cape, 665 in Mpumalanga, 471 in Free State, and 190 in Limpopo.

"Although rubella in children is a mild, self-limiting illness and complications are rare, the risk of transmission remains high amongst children especially because many children entered the year 2024 without prior exposure to rubella, or without being vaccinated against rubella," the department explained.

Rubella is a highly contagious, but vaccine-preventable disease.

According to the department, if children are not vaccinated against rubella, and never come into contact with rubella virus through natural infection, children will remain susceptible to rubella.

The disease spreads from person to person through droplets coughed or sneezed into the air by an infected person.

Meanwhile, children and pregnant women are at a higher risk of severe health complications of rubella.

Parents and caregivers are urged to closely keep an eye on the health condition of their children and look out for common symptoms which include rash, fever, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and nausea.

The department stated that symptoms develop two to three weeks after exposure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rubella infection poses a risk of congenital rubella syndrome amongst pregnant mothers if they are infected in the first trimester of the pregnancy and can lead to birth defects in their unborn child.

According to the department, the public healthcare facilities will remain accessible throughout the festive season.

"There is no need for the public to panic, but members of the public are urged to present themselves or their loved ones with suspected rubella symptoms without delays for early detection, effective treatment and to prevent further transmission."