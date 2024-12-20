South Africa: Over 21 000 Spaza Shops Registration Forms Issued in Gauteng

A total of 21 172 registration forms have been issued to local and foreign spaza shop owners across Gauteng.

This follows a directive issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, that all spaza shops and food-handling facilities must be registered with their respective municipalities, after a surge in reported cases of foodborne illnesses in the country.

Briefing the media on the progress made in the registration of spaza shops and food handling facilities in Johannesburg, on Thursday, Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile, said the number of spaza shops that had been issued with application forms has increased from last week's 13 616 to 21 172.

Of this number, 10 389 application forms have been submitted across all municipalities in Gauteng.

"At our first media briefing, the number of applications that had been returned owing to missing documentation stood at 1 916. Since then, the number of applications received have increased, leading to a corresponding increase in the number of returned applications, which now stands at 2 677.

"This indicates that more spaza shops are complying with the President's directive, a positive sign that the programmes, and interventions that have been instituted by the Gauteng Provincial Government are working," Maile said.

Maile noted that the registration progress has been hampered by compliance issues, "with challenges relating to zoning being at the core."

"A lot of structures were built without zoning provisions and consent use, with some of the structures having been built on critical municipal infrastructure, such as water pipes. This is a serious issue that has significant implications, not only for spatial and economic development in the province, but for the safety of our communities as well.

"Municipalities have been encouraged to issue notices of correction to the owners. In some instances, such as where structures are erected on critical infrastructure, there will be a need for demolition, in order to protect this critical infrastructure that services communities," Maile said.

In such cases, Maile emphasised that demolition will only proceed where regularisation cannot be achieved.

"It is important to state that our approach to this matter is developmental. This means that demolishing structures is our last resort as we recognise the financial and economic implications of such an intervention," the MEC explained.

Over 500 spaza shops closed for non-compliance

Maile also revealed that hundreds of shops have already been shut due to non-compliance, emphasising that the intensification of law enforcement across all municipalities, remains a priority.

He said a total of 541 spaza shops have been closed for non-compliance.

"These establishments will not be opened or allowed to operate, until such time they meet all compliance requirements as stated. There are currently 437 environmental health practitioners operating in the province, whose role is to ensure that the health and related inspections are conducted speedily.

"The Gauteng Provincial Government has undertaken to strive to increase the capacity of these practitioners with the aim of ensuring that inspections are done continuously. The municipalities will be continuing with inspections and the monitoring of compliance throughout the festive season and beyond," Maile said.

Registrations deadline extension

The provincial government has implored all the businesses to use the extra allotted time to apply.

Government announced this week that the registration deadline of spaza shops and food-handling outlets has been extended to 28 February 2025.

This follows the end of the initial 21-day registration period, which concluded on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Maile said the extension should not be seen as a time for relaxation, but as an opportunity to ensure that all necessary compliance is done.

"This includes the obtaining of the necessary health and environmental certificates, as well as other necessary documents that will ensure compliance with the process. For the Gauteng Provincial Government, this extension is also an opportunity to expedite the processes underway in municipalities, including, but not limited to the drafting and adoption of the Spaza Shop Policy previously outlined," the MEC said.

"The horrors that the people of Gauteng and South Africa at large have experienced in the deaths and hospitalisations of our children, should never happen again. We all have a role to play in ensuring that we are never again condemned to this brutal reality.

"For this reason, the Gauteng Provincial Government wishes to implore all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to partake in this extended application process," Maile said.