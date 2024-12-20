Egypt Restores Smuggled Ancient Artifacts With Italian Co-Operation

Ambassador to Italy Bassam Rady has announced that the Egyptian Embassy in Italy successfully recovered several ancient Pharaonic artifacts.

This is part of Egypt's strategy to restore its smuggled historical, archaeological, and artistic heritage -- particularly those that belong to the ancient Egyptian civilisation across all eras that were illicitly exported, Rady said.

Radyemphasised that the Egyptian embassy in Rome prioritizes the issue, lauding the positive co-operation of Italy within, which further reflected the long-standing relations between the two countries.

Over the past two years, several artifacts and fragments of Pharaonic murals have been recovered.

The Italian authorities, represented by the Carabinieri (Italian military police), officially handed over the recently discovered artifacts to the embassy, where Cultural Affairs and Antiquities Advisor, Counselor Sara Attia, received them. They will be later flown home.

Rady affirmed that smuggled artifacts are protected under Egypt's Antiquities Protection Law and international conventions that prohibit and prevent the illegal import, export, and transfer of cultural property.

Egyptian Gazette