Nigeria: NLC to Nigerian Govt - Address Cash Scarcity Urgently

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the federal government to immediately intervene in the issue of cash scarcity across the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said this in a communique he jointly signed with Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of NLC on Thursday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Owerri.

Mr Ajaero said that the NEC in-session had expressed concern over the persistent cash scarcity in Nigeria, describing it as an unfortunate and exploitative burden on the already struggling populace.

According to him, NEC noted that Nigerians are being forced to forfeit five per cent of their funds each time they access cash, an unacceptable situation that exacerbates the economic woes faced by millions.

"The impact of this on small businesses and other informal economy operatives is huge as the situation poses a serious disproportionate challenge to the poor and struggling workers and masses.

"The NLC demands immediate government intervention to rectify this systemic failure and protect citizens' financial rights.

"We expect the Central Bank Governor to take steps to ensure that cash is made available to the citizenry to enable small business transactions and stimulate economic growth," he said.

Mr Ajaero also demanded that the tax bill currently before the National Assembly be halted for broader consultation and meaningful engagement with Nigerian workers.

He said that the politicisation of the bill and alienation of key stakeholders was worrisome and robbed it of its capacity as an effective tool to revamp the economy.

"Only through inclusive dialogue can we ensure a just and equitable tax system that benefits all citizens," he said.

On insecurity, Mr Ajaero said that the NEC also raised alarm over the worsening insecurity in the country.

He cited media reports that Nigerians paid N2.23 trillion in ransom this year alone across 51.8 million recorded crime incidents.

"This appalling state of insecurity underscores the urgent need for the government to take decisive action to safeguard lives and property, restore public confidence, and ensure the rule of law prevails.

"Majority of the citizens who either lost their lives or were maimed as a result are workers," he said.

Also, on the invasion and ransacking of the NLC Edo State Council Secretariat, NEC strongly condemned the actions of the police and the state governor in orchestrating an invasion.

"This brazen act of impunity included the ransacking of properties and the unlawful removal of items, all in a bid to impose an illegitimate leadership on the workers.

"The NEC, therefore, resolved to give the Edo State government and the police a deadline of 14 working days, up to January 8, 2025, to vacate the secretariat.

"They should return all confiscated properties to the congress, and commit to refraining from further interference in trade union activities," he said.

He said that failure to comply would compel Congress to initiate unprecedented measures in defence of workers and trade union rights.

"The NEC, therefore, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending the rights and welfare of workers and the broader Nigerian populace," Mr Ajaero said.

"He urged citizens to find moments of hope, resilience, and togetherness during the festive season.