Namibia: Curtain Falls On 2024

editorial

December is a time to reflect, celebrate our triumphs and accomplishments, or simply rejoice in the fact that we made it from January to December. As the year ends, we look back on 2024 - a year filled with both challenges and victories, a year that will be remembered for its trials and the resilience displayed by the Namibian people.

Twenty-twenty-four was a tumultuous year, marked by a mixture of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Yet, despi te al l the ob s t a cl e s , Namibi ans emerged as the biggest winners. It was a year that tested the strength of Namibia's democracy, its systems, processes, and institutions, as they faced numerous challenges and litmus tests. One of the most profound moments in the country's history came on 4 February, with the passing of president Hage Geingob.

The death of a sitting president is always a moment of national reflection and mourning, but on that fateful day, Namibia's institutions were put to the test - and they passed with flying colours.

That Sunday, 4 February 2024, will forever be etched in Namibia's history, standing alongside 21 March 1990 as one of the most defining moments. The head of state, the commander-in-chief, was gone.

The Executive branch was left without its leader, and the nation was plunged into grief. But, in the face of tragedy, Namibia's democratic institutions rose to the occasion. The country did not falter. It remained steady, anchored by a deep-rooted commitment to the rule of law and governance.

Textbook transition

The transition of power, smooth and without incident, demonstrated the strength of Namibia's democracy. Less than 14 hours later, the country had a new president: Then Vi c e Pr e s i dent Nangolo Mbumba, who stepped into the void left by Geingob. The swiftness and professionalism of this transition were a testament to Namibia's democratic maturity. Despite the loss, Namibia is moving forward.

As months went by, it become clear that the science teacher and seasoned pol i t i c ian was a man committed to continuing the work of his late friend and brother. The year was far from short of notable events. From the beginning, it was clear that 2024 would be politically charged, with the November Presidential and National Assembly elections hanging in the balance. The campaign for voter registration intensified, with civil society, political actors, the electoral commission, and the media all mobilising to encourage citizens to register. The response was overwhelming, as more than 1.4 million Namibians registered to vote, showing their commitment to shaping their own future. Political parties and presidential candidates crisscrossed the country, each presenting themselves as the best choice to lead Namibia into the future. Young voters were highly engaged, with over 900 000 of them registering to vote - an increase from the 700 000 when juxtaposed to 2019. Their energy and determination were evident on Election Day, 27 November. Long lines, hot sun, and unpredictable weather could not deter them; they were determined to have their voices heard.

Despite the Electoral Commission of Namibia's administrative and logistical flaws that were on full display during the elections, which had to be extended by two days to cater for voters who were left out, when the results were announced, over 1.1 million Namibians had cast their votes. Every vote counted, and every voter contributed to the country's progress. Whether they were turned away or unable to vote for any reason, those who showed up to the polls demonstrated the power and unity of the Namibian people.

A significant milestone of the election was the election of Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the first-ever female president-elect of Namibia, a historic achievement that brings a new level of hope and possibility to the country's leadership.

As we reflect on the gains, the losses, and the lessons of 2024, we also take this moment to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The year has been a testament to the resilience, strength and unity of the Namibian people in our diversity. As we look forward to 2025 with sheer optimism, let us carry these lessons into the new year, striving for a brighter future for all.

Namibia, you have made it through. Keep moving forward.