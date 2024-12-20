Liberia: Anesthetists On Strike At C.B. Dunbar Hospital Over Low Salaries

Amid nationwide protests by some public health workers in Liberia, operations at the government-run C.B. Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, have come to a standstill as anesthetists strike over low salaries. This has forced surgical cases to be redirected to neighboring facilities and has resulted in reported fatalities.

According to the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Arthur Jones Wuoh, the hospital's anesthetists have been off duty for nearly two weeks, demanding salary increments.

The hospital Medical Director further confirmed that no surgical procedures are currently being conducted due to the absence of anesthetists.

He said, "All surgical cases have been redirected to the United Methodist Hospital in Nimba County and other hospitals, a situation that has reportedly led to loss of lives."

Anesthetists play a major role in medical care. They are medical professionals trained to administer anesthesia during surgeries and other medical procedures, ensuring that patients remain pain-free and stable. They monitor vital signs, manage complications, and oversee post-operative recovery, making their presence essential for safe surgical operations.

Tragically, he said, the absence of anesthetists has already claimed a life. According to inside sources, a male patient who required surgery was referred to Ganta United Methodist Hospital but died en route.

Dr. Wuoh further emphasized that medical doctors at C.B. Dunbar Hospital has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Liberian government to address their salary concerns. They have warned of a potential go-slow action next week if their demands are not met.

Despite the unrest, Dr. Wuoh noted that all nurses assigned to the hospital remain active and committed to their duties, with no indications of a planned strike from their end.

C.B. Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital, situated in Gbarnga, is one of the biggest healthcare facilities in Central Liberia. It serves as a referral center for the region, providing important medical services to thousands of residents from Bong County and neighboring areas, including Lofa, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, and Nimba Counties. The hospital's catchment population is estimated to be over 200,000 people.