Uganda: Police Give Rare 'Special' Christmas Message to Kampala

Police on Friday dominated various Kampala streets as the top leadership of the force gave a "special" but rare festive season message to city dwellers.

Led by AIGP Bamunoba Ubaldo, the force's chief political commissar, police asked members of the public to be cautious and vigilant during the festive season.

"Be cautious of what is happening in your neighbourhood. If you see anything suspicious, report to the nearest police post or station. Terrorism is still with us. Be on the lookout for any suspicious individuals. Don't take anything for granted," AIGP Bamunoba told the public.

With processions around the city, motorists were not spared in being sensitized about their duty to behave responsibly.

"While on the road, engage in responsible driving. Follow traffic guidelines and in case you are to drink, don't drive."

"There are so many cases of domestic violence during the festive season but we ask you not to resolves issues in your homes amicably. Don't harm your spouses. We want you to come out of the festive season alive," AIGP Bamunoba said.

The police's chief political commissar urged members of the public to make use of nearest police facilities including posts and stations to report cases, but warned against mob action.

During the march, the leaders of Kampala City Traders Association( KACITA) and leaders of taxi drivers rallied their members towards peace and security during the festive season.