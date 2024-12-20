Chad Orders French Troops to Leave Within Six Weeks As Relations Sour

French soldiers have been asked to leave Chad by 31 January, sources close to the government in Paris say - a deadline that RFI was able to confirm with Chadian authorities.

The request, received late Thursday, gives Paris just six weeks to remove 1,000 soldiers and their equipment. French officials say the tight deadline is likely to further strain relations.

French military sources called the move "a pressure tactic from the hardline faction of Chad's inner circle of power" - adding that such a withdrawal would be impossible.

Chad is the last remaining country in the Sahel to host French troops. It set up a special commission to oversee the dismantling of the military agreement between Paris and N'Djamena earlier in December.

Cautious negotiations

Despite the demand, negotiations are ongoing. French military sources described the discussions as "technical, but going well".

Chadian officials have also stressed that the troop withdrawal does not imply a breakdown in relations with France.

"The situation is entirely different from the AES countries," according to one source close to the Chadian authorities, referring to the Alliance of Sahel States, formed last year by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Relations bwetween France and Chad have grown tense since 2021, when Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno became president after his father's death.

"Macron has not distinguished himself with his diplomatic skills in the way he interacted with Chad's president," Sciences Po researcher Roland Marchal told RFI.

Macron, he added, has been perceived in Deby's circles as "unsupportive".

Both countries have however still a strong interest in keeping their relations as cordial and peaceful as possible, due to the volatile state of the Sahel region.

According to a Chadian source, the initial withdrawal timetable - which extended until March - was rejected as it was deemed too long.

The ideal scenario for N'Djamena would be for the French departure to be completed before the end of February, when Ramadan begins.

"We are trying to find a solution that works for both sides," added the Chadian source.

Proposals and counter-proposals

Proposals and counter-proposals are multiplying and ongoing "in a constructive spirit", a source said.

Senior French military officials added that France wants to show that the withdrawal is indeed under way.

French forces have already begun moving out. Three Mirage fighter jets left the Adji Kossei base between 10 and 11 December.

Troops from outposts in Faya-Largeau and Abéché, home to 50 and 100 personnel respectively, will begin evacuations next week.

This departure of the jets came less than two weeks after Chad unilaterally broke its defence agreement with France.

Marchal said French authorities acted quickly to retrieve the jets to show respect for Chad's demands. However, he noted a lack of coordination between the two governments.

Logistical challenges remain, as it takes more than 10 days to move equipment and personnel from remote outposts to the capital.

The Adji Kossei base is expected to be dismantled next due to logistical and safety considerations.