Tunisia: Prime Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Local Governance and Regional Development

Tunis — Prime Minister Kamel Madouri reaffirmed Tunisia's commitment to local governance and regional development during his opening address of the Fifth Ordinary Session of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Public Service, Local Government, Urban Development, and Decentralisation (AU-STC n°8) at the ministerial level.

The meeting, convened on Friday, brings together representatives from 44 member states to discuss strategies for advancing the African Union's Agenda 2063.

In his speech, Prime Minister Madouri emphasised Tunisia's long-standing dedication to decentralisation as a cornerstone of its national strategy.

"Tunisia has always placed great importance on local governance within the context of defining national strategies and policies," he stated, highlighting the pivotal reforms introduced under the Constitution of July 25, 2022. This constitution institutionalised a National Council for Regions and Districts, an elected legislative body tasked with reviewing national budget proposals, ensuring equitable regional development, and overseeing implementation processes.

Madouri outlined a series of programmes aimed at fostering local development. These include the Urban Development and Local Governance Programme- designed to strengthen municipal infrastructure and enhance services in underserved areas- and the Cities Development Strategies Programme, which prioritises urban planning and economic integration.

Housing emerged as a critical element of Tunisia's social and participatory policy framework. According to the Prime Minister, the government has redefined housing finance mechanisms, engaging the banking sector and specialised funds to meet the needs of low- and middle-income families. Notably, the Special Housing Programme has delivered significant outcomes: over 7,000 substandard homes were replaced or renovated, and thousands of social housing units have been completed or are underway.

The Prime Minister also showcased innovative projects such as the Aghlabid Medical City in Kairouan. This comprehensive development, integrating healthcare facilities, universities, and renewable energy solutions, exemplifies Tunisia's effort to address regional disparities while driving economic growth. "This project will contribute to creating jobs and boosting the economy in Tunisia's central and southern regions," he affirmed.

Madouri's address underscored the importance of spatial and urban planning as critical drivers of economic and social transformation. Tunisia's robust legal framework in this sector, first established in 1929 and continuously updated, is currently undergoing a comprehensive review to align with evolving urban realities.

On the continental stage, Madouri expressed Tunisia's dedication to advancing the objectives of the AU-STC n°8. "Hosting this meeting and presiding over the African Union's Specialised Committee reflects Tunisia's ongoing commitment to working within the African Union to support initiatives that contribute to the real integration of the continent under the African Union Agenda 2063," he noted.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among African states, rationalised expenditures, and enhanced partnerships with international entities to address public service reform, local government efficiency, and urban development challenges.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming Tunisia's readiness to share its expertise with African partners, emphasising collaboration as a cornerstone for achieving collective progress. "As we commend the efforts made by the committee so far, we believe the time has come to make it the most effective tool to enhance the capacities of member states and find appropriate solutions to the challenges facing our continent," he stated, calling for unified action to realise the shared aspirations of Agenda 2063.