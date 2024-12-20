Angola: Newly Elected MPLA Vice President Joins Council of the Republic

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Friday appointed the newly elected vice president of the ruling MPLA party, Mara Regina da Silva Domingos Quiosa, as a member of the Council of the Republic, replacing Luísa Pedro Francisco Damião.

According to the Press Office of the President, Mara Quiosa was appointed as a member of the Council of the Republic by inherence of functions, following her election as Vice President of the ruling MPLA.

Mara Quiosa was recently elected vice president of the MPLA, replacing Luísa Damião, at the conclusion of a meeting of the party's central committee.

The Council of the Republic is an advisory body to the Head of State and includes the Vice President of the Republic, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Attorney General, and the leaders of the political parties with seats in parliament and civil society organizations. VIC/AMP