Angola Make Historic Rise in FIFA Ranking

20 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola end the 2024 FIFA World Ranking in a historic position, occupying 85th place with 1,296 points.

In twelve months, Angola have climbed 32 places, making them the team with the greatest progress, according to FIFA.

This ranking puts Angola in the top 100 in the world.

In a year in which they lost only one official match, when they were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, the country started the ranking at 117 and has now reached 82.

The Angolans had an unprecedented campaign in qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, winning four and drawing two of their six matches.

In qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, Angola played two matches, beating Eswatini 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with Cameroon.

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, played in 2024, the Angolan national team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Nigeria (1-0).

In the competition won by the hosts, Angola started with a 1-1 draw against Algeria and then beat Burkina Faso 2-0 and Namibia 3-0.

Argentina remain top of the standings with 1867 points, while Morocco are the best team in 14th place with 1688 points.WR/AMP

