Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Met and Held Talks With Algerian Delegation

Asmara 20 December 2024 - President Isaias Afwerki met yesterday morning at Adi Halo with an Algerian delegation led by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mr. Kamel Bidari.

Minister Kamel delivered a message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Isaias regarding the enhancement of cooperation and partnership between the two sisterly countries.

Noting the longstanding and profound historical ties between the peoples of Eritrea and Algeria, President Isaias underlined the mutual benefits of robust bilateral cooperation and partnership in various sectors.

In a statement to the Eritrean News Agency, Minister Kamel Bidari added that cooperation in higher education and scientific research will be vigorously pursued within the broader framework of promoting all-rounded bilateral ties. The Algerian Minister further expressed his deep appreciation for Eritrea's perspectives on addressing Africa's daunting challenges.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.