Rwanda to Use GPS to Monitor Bats for Zoonotic Diseases

The Ministry of Health plans to adopt advanced technologies, including GPS tracking, to monitor bat migration and behaviour as part of efforts to enhance prevention and surveillance of zoonotic diseases.

This development was announced by the Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana during a media briefing on December 20, as he officially declared the Marburg virus outbreak over.

Genomic sequencing of the Marburg virus in Rwanda indicated that it was transmitted from fruit bats to humans in a cave where mining activities had been taking place.

"We will begin, in the coming weeks, to track and understand the migrations and movements of bats. We will keep you updated on our surveillance efforts and aim to detect outbreaks before they reach our hospitals," Minister Nsanzimana said.

The Minister said that plans had been developed in order to better manage animal species like bats, which are likely to transmit viruses to humans when they interact.

"February and August are critical times when bats shed more viruses. We will focus on collecting more samples from bats in mining areas during these months," he said. "We have already established a plan, equipped our teams, and assembled a group we call 'batmen' to track these species, protect public health, and contribute to global scientific knowledge," he said.

Nsanzimana stressed that addressing this issue requires collaboration across multiple sectors. "This is not just a health issue; it concerns all of us, health, agriculture, animal resources, and more," he said.

He also emphasised the need to create safer environments to reduce human-bat interactions, which are often triggered by human disruptions to ecosystems.

50 locations with bats identified

However, the minister noted the ecological importance of bats, describing them as protectors rather than threats.

"Some of these bats eat insects that could lead to outbreaks like malaria. They are useful to our lives, our culture, and even in preventing other outbreaks.

"Bats are usually found in dark spaces, especially in caves or mining areas. We are working with mining companies to ensure people avoid areas with bats. We have identified over 50 such locations and placed warning signs to prevent miners from coming into contact with bats," he added.

Dr. Brian Chirombo, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Rwanda, emphasised the lessons learned from the Marburg outbreak, pointing to the importance of strengthening international health regulation capacities.

"These capacities are fundamental to building robust health systems capable of responding effectively to future public health threats," Chirombo said.

Chirombo reaffirmed WHO's commitment to working closely with the Rwandan government.

He also noted the significance of the One Health approach, which addresses the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

"The outbreak underscored the critical importance of the One Health approach. By integrating efforts across sectors, we can more efficiently prevent, detect, and respond to health threats," Chirombo said.