Namibian Diplomat Sued in Us Court Over Forced Labour

Louren Skrywer (37) had high hopes when she was offered a position as a domestic worker at the Namibian embassy in the United States (US).

The promise was enticing - a monthly salary of N$54 000 to work for Julia Imene-Chanduru, then a senior Namibian diplomat in the United States.

However, Skrywer says this dream quickly turned into a nightmare. Upon arriving in the US in 2007, Skrywer claims she was subjected to harsh working conditions and paid a mere fraction of the promised salary - a paltry N$2 700 per month.

Now, she is suing Imene-Chanduru, who is the country's ambassador to Switzerland, accusing her of forced labour and human trafficking.

The diplomat has denied wrongdoing.

Skrywer filed the case in 2021 at a Maryland District Court in the US, which pushed Namibia's government to defend its top diplomat.

Imene-Chanduru, who in 2018 served as president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's personal assistant, could be up for a senior position, such as that of international relations minister, in the next administration.

But the allegations made by her former domestic worker could impact her political career.

Skr ywer claims she was subjected to involuntary servitude, forced labour and unlawful passport possession while working as Imene-Chanduru's nanny in Washington between 2007 and 2011.

At the time, Imene-Chanduru was serving as a Namibian diplomat in the US.

Skrywer has sued Imene-Chanduru and her husband, Simbarashe Britone Chanduru.

Imene-Chanduru is currently Namibia's ambassador to Switzerland, while the case continues in the US.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Court rejected Imene-Chanduru and her husband's attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed on diplomatic immunity grounds.

The Namibian government filed a motion to dismiss the complaint because of a lack of jurisdiction on 17 and 31 March last year.

The court upheld Namibia's sovereign immunity, removing the country as a party in the case, but dismissed the Chandurus' motions.

"Neither Ms Imene-Chanduru nor Mr Chanduru has diplomatic immunity.

Accordingly, Namibia's motion to dismiss shall be granted, and the Chandurus' motion to dismiss shall be denied," the court said.

It said the Chandurus failed to show that Skrywer's claims against them are barred by either diplomatic immunity or residual diplomatic immunity.

In a 16-page brief submitted on 25 October, defence lawyer Donna Beasley criticised Skrywer for providing what she called "vague and boilerplate" responses to requests for information. Beasley also accused Skrywer of blocking access to documents related to her immigration status.

Skrywer was granted a T-Visa, a special US residency permit for victims of modern slavery, in July.

However, the defence claims it only learned of this development after questioning Skrywer for over five hours in August.

The defence argues that this denied them the opportunity to address the visa application during her deposition.

Skrywer's lawyers have since declined to provide documents submitted for the T-Visa application, citing security and confidentiality concerns.

In a court document filed on 19 October, they said US laws protect victims of human trafficking from being exposed to further harm by their traffickers.

Sources say Nandi-Ndaitwah's former personal assistant could be appointed in the eight-member list to parliament and subsequently become the minister of international relations and cooperation.

Imene-Chanduru yesterday said the matter is currently sub judice and she therefore cannot comment.

"However, I respect the judicial process and remain confident that the matter will be resolved to reflect the principles and ethos of justice."

The Namibian asked Imene-Chanduru if it is appropriate to continue in her current role as Namibia's ambassador to Switzerland or to be considered for future high-ranking positions, considering the serious allegations.

"I have consistently served in my professional capacities with integrity and a commitment to excellence.

My record in public service speaks for itself, and I firmly believe that unfounded allegations should not preclude individuals from fulfilling their responsibilities," she said.

"My faith remains steadfast that the truth will prevail, and I remain committed to serving my country without fear or favour."

Skrywer, a Namibian citizen, travelled to the US with the Chandurus in 2007, after Imene-Chanduru was elevated to the post of first secretary to the Namibian embassy in Washington, DC.

In court papers, Skrywer alleges that her family has been in a position of servitude to Imene-Chanduru's family for generations, often for little to no pay, and that she grew up working at their mansion in Namibia.

Imene-Chanduru allegedly offered to take Skrywer to the US to babysit her newborn daughter for US$1 500 (N$27 000) every two weeks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Namibia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Added benefits included health insurance, paid holidays and weekends off, court documents state.

Skrywer signed a written contract, but Imene-Chanduru allegedly refused to give her a copy of this.

Imene-Chanduru handled Skrywer's passport and visa applications and allegedly maintained complete control over her immigration documents.

While living at the Chandurus' residence in Silver Spring in the US state of Maryland from 2007 to 2011, Skrywer was allegedly expected to work 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to caring for the Chandurus' child at all times, she says she was required to perform various domestic tasks for the couple.

She was also expected to cater for personal events for the Chandurus' friends and Namibian politicians at the residence, and to babysit guests' children in the basement of the Namibian embassy during official functions, she says.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation this week declined to comment.

Executive director Penda Naanda yesterday said: "Kindly take note that this case is sub judice."