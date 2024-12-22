Somalia Takes Helm of Eastern Africa Standby Force for First Time

22 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kigali, Rwanda — Somali Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur has assumed the position of chair for the Council of Ministers of Defence and Security within the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) at the 33rd Policy Organ Meetings held in Kigali, Rwanda.

This marks a historic moment as it is the first time Somalia has chaired the regional body since its establishment 20 years ago.

The EASF, an organization aimed at enhancing peace and security in Eastern Africa, now looks to Somalia for leadership in its next session, which will be hosted by Mogadishu.

This development underscores Somalia's increasing role in regional security and cooperation efforts amidst its ongoing efforts to stabilize the country.

The transition of the chairmanship was highlighted as a significant step towards Somalia's reintegration into regional security frameworks, reflecting its commitment to peace and stability in the broader Eastern African context.

The next meeting in Somalia is anticipated to focus on enhancing the capabilities of the EASF to respond to regional conflicts and humanitarian crises.

