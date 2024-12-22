Ethiopia: Strengthening Bilateral Relations With African Countries

PM Abiy met Algerian FM

On Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) received Ahmed Attaf, the Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, at his office. FM Attaf delivered a message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to PM Abiy.

The PM office reported that PM Abiy discussed with FM Attafon strengthening the enduring ties between Ethiopia and Algeria.

FM Gedion talked to his Algerian counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, GedionTimothewos (PhD) held discussions with Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf. The two sides' discussion focused on bilateral and continental issues.

The two ministers acknowledged the strong political cooperation between Ethiopia and Algeria on both bilateral and multilateral fronts and highlighted the importance of further strengthening these relations, particularly in the area of economic diplomacy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed.

Ethiopia, Tanzania held joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Addis Ababa

The first Ethio-Tanzania joint ministerial commission meeting was held in Addis Ababa this week with the aim of strengthening the historical ties between the two nations. Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Gedion Timothewos (PhD), and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, praised the joint ministerial commission for enhancing the strategic partnership of the two countries.

The meeting concluded with the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on trade, industry, aviation training, tourism training, livestock, and migration. Both ministers urged the relevant sectors in both countries to swiftly implement decisions and finalize pending MoUs, as revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Similarly, the Ethiopian delegation also met with J. Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum of Kenya, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation on renewable energy and sustainable energy development. The Ethiopian delegation included several high-ranking officials, such as the Minister of Water and Energy, the CEO of Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the Deputy CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power, and the Deputy Director General of African Affairs at MoFA.

Ethiopian delegation visits Kenya

The Ethiopian delegation, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos, PhD, visited Kenya on Friday and met with senior Kenyan officials. During the visit, FM Gedion held discussions with Musalia Mudavadi, PhD, EGH, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya.

The discussions focused on strengthening the strong ties between Ethiopia and Kenya and exploring new opportunities for collaboration, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.