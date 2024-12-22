Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre Reshuffles Cabinet

22 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has reshuffled his cabinet, dismissing and appointing key ministers in a decree issued on Sunday.

Prime Minister Barre removed Abdirizak Omar Mohamed from his post as Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, replacing him with Dahir Shire Mohamed.

The government did not provide a reason for Abdirizak's dismissal, despite his close ties to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his political party membership.

In other changes, Khadija Al-Maqsoumi was appointed Minister of Family and Human Rights, while Bashir Mohamed Jama Goobbe took over as Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Furthermore, Osman Ahmed Macow was named Minister of State for Energy and Water.

The reshuffle comes amid ongoing efforts by the Somali government to streamline its operations and address critical sectors like energy and environmental management.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.