Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre Reshuffles Cabinet

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has reshuffled his cabinet, dismissing and appointing key ministers in a decree issued on Sunday.

Prime Minister Barre removed Abdirizak Omar Mohamed from his post as Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, replacing him with Dahir Shire Mohamed.

The government did not provide a reason for Abdirizak's dismissal, despite his close ties to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his political party membership.

In other changes, Khadija Al-Maqsoumi was appointed Minister of Family and Human Rights, while Bashir Mohamed Jama Goobbe took over as Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Furthermore, Osman Ahmed Macow was named Minister of State for Energy and Water.

The reshuffle comes amid ongoing efforts by the Somali government to streamline its operations and address critical sectors like energy and environmental management.