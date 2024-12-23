South Africa: Police Make Major Breakthrough in the Attempted Murder of Advocate Coreth Naude

press release

Durban — Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have made a major breakthrough when they arrested two suspects who are linked to the attempted murder of Advocate Coreth Naude who was shot at by two gunmen at the entrance of a hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban on 18 July 2024.

On the day, Advocate Naude was driving into the hotel when she was ambushed by two armed men who opened fire at her. The Advocate managed to drive inside the hotel where she received emergency medical attention before she was rushed to hospital. The suspects fled from the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla. The case was assigned to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit which hit the ground running in search of clues and possible leads.

Investigations led the investigating team to the Western Cape Province and on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, two suspects, aged 28 and 29 years old were arrested in Mitchells Plain and Milnerton respectively. The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 December 2024 facing a charge of attempted murder.