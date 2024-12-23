Egypt/Algeria: Abou Ali's Hat-Trick Powers Al Ahly to 6-1 Victory Over Belouizdad

22 December 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Title holders Al Ahly of Egypt sent a powerful statement of intent in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League as Wessam Abou Ali's hat-trick inspired a thumping 6-1 win over CR Belouizdad on Sunday.

This marks the biggest victory of the group stage so far, reaffirming Al Ahly's determination to retain their title.

Playing at the Cairo International Stadium, Al Ahly recovered from an early setback when Aimen Mahious put Belouizdad ahead in the 21st minute.

The hosts equalized just before halftime through Abou Ali, setting the tone for a dominant second-half performance.

Abou Ali stole the show with two more stunning goals, including a precise free kick in the 51st minute and a long-range strike in the 84th.

Hussein El Shahat and Percy Tau also joined the scoring spree, with Tau's strike from outside the box capping off an electrifying display.

Emam Ashour added a sixth in stoppage time, igniting the passionate home crowd and earning himself a yellow card for excessive celebration.

Belouizdad, who are now third in Group C with three points, struggled to cope with Al Ahly's relentless attack.

Despite sporadic chances, including Mahious's blocked attempts, the Algerian side could not find a way back.

The victory propels Al Ahly to the top of Group C with seven points, two ahead of Orlando Pirates, who drew with Stade d'Abidjan in the group's other Matchday 3 fixture last week.

Belouizdad face a tough uphill battle in the return leg.

With this emphatic win, Al Ahly have shown why they remain the team to beat as the competition reaches its halfway stage.

