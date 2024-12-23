Zimbabwe: 'Mnangagwa Won't Be Around Come 2030'- - Vows Veteran Musician Clive Malunga, Labels Him 'Coward'

VETERAN musician, Clive Malunga has frowned upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa's aspirations to seek a third presidential term, arguing that the leader's survival thus far is not due to his own shrewdness, but rather the will of God.

In a video that has gained widespread attention, Malunga, who is also a war veteran, challenged Mnangagwa's presidency, asserting that the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader was not divinely appointed.

"VaMnangagwa 2030 havaisvike. Kana vakaita zvekutamba 2030 havaisvike. Sei ndirikudaro nekuti vaMnangagwa havasi Mwari," stated the founder of the Jenaguru Arts Centre.

Malunga expressed disbelief at the president's claims of remaining in power past 2030, emphasising that life is a gift from God that everyone should seek.

In a later post on his X account, Malunga directly confronted Mnangagwa and anyone who might have been offended by his remarks, affirming his stance.

"Yes, I clearly said it, Mnangagwa won't see 2030 or even 2026 because he isn't God and he wasn't appointed by God to be President of Zimbabwe.

"In fact, Mnangagwa is a useless coward, I've nothing to fear and here is me, Zimbabwe is boiling whilst he's busy creating his dynasty, to hell," he declared.

The award-winning creator of the hit song "Nesango" articulated his concerns over the socio-economic issues currently plaguing Zimbabwe, stating that they are indicative of a failing government.

Since the ousting of long-time leader Robert Mugabe in a military coup in 2017, criticising the president has become a serious offence in Zimbabwe, leading to the arrest and prosecution of hundreds albeit without convictions.

This is not the first time Malunga has drawn attention for his outspoken views.

In 2022, he denounced Mnangagwa's administration as corrupt, retrogressive, and selfish.

He criticised the president's lavish trips abroad, challenging him to cultivate the same favourable conditions in Zimbabwe that he admires in other countries.

Malunga also lamented the under-utilisation of the nation's abundant natural resources, while the populace continues to wallow in adject poverty.

Additionally, he called for accountability regarding the allegedly missing US$15 billion in diamond revenue from Chiadzwa, among other issues.

His recent comments have ignited discussions about factional disputes within the ruling party, with some suggesting that Malunga has the backing of a Zanu PF clique giving him the spine to attack Mnangagwa.