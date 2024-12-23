Zimbabwe: Calls for Village Title Deeds in Zimbabwe As Mnangagwa Issues Same to A1 and A2 Farmers

THE Coalition for Market Liberal Solutions (COMALISO) Zimbabwe says rural folk need to be disentangled from a vicious cycle of poverty through a bankable land ownership system.

In a statement released this weekend, COMALISO commended government's efforts in giving land reform programme beneficiaries' title deeds but also called for those who lost their land to be compensated and the rural inhabitants to be issued title deeds.

"We applaud President Mnangagwa's re-admission of commercial farmland to the free-market value chain but hoping that previously dispossessed citizens receive full compensation.

"However, with 60% of Zimbabweans residing on untitled land, delusions of rural land ownership being an exclusive preserve of the President and Traditional Leaders keeps those citizens locked in a vicious circle of poverty, antagonism, anxiety, and prostate subserviency," read part of COMALISO's statement.

"If equitable land distribution is not prioritised, add the impact of sustainable energy deficit, we risk turning Zimbabwe into a desert. Preventing rural title deeds marginalises communities, stifles agricultural productivity and economic development."

COMALISO also highlighted the importance of land tenure security which it said was "critical for rural citizens to also invest in their land and adopt modern agricultural practices."

The lobby group urged Parliament to reform the country's Constitution and guarantee that Zimbabweans, particularly those in rural areas received title support and rights as their urban and commercial farm counterparts to build a prosperous nation.

Last Friday, Mnangagwa handed over title deeds to an estimated 23,500 commerical and 360,000 smallholder farmers.

Mnangagwa said this was done to empower the beneficiaries of the land reform programme by giving them security of tenure to unlock the value of the land allowing it to be used as collateral.

He urged financial institutions to embrace the title deeds inorder to improve farmer access to finance and capital.

Most Zimbabwean farmers, who benefitted from the land reform programme have not done so well due to lack of financial capital as banks were reluctant to provide finances without clear guarantees from the State.

It is yet to be seen if the banks will now give capital to these farmers as title deeds can now be used as collateral for farming loans.