South Africa: Motorcyclist, Motorist Die in Centurion Floods - Region Braces for More Storms

Floods hit Tshwane on Friday night and claimed the lives of a motorist and motorcyclist in Centurion, Tshwane.

Two people died in Centurion flooding on Friday, 20 December 2024. The City of Tshwane is bracing for more dangerous weather after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued weather warnings over the weekend.

The drownings were reported to the Tshwane Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) at about 10:11pm on Friday. They occurred in Lenchen Street and West Streets, near SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium next to the Hennops River.

"The ECC had already dispatched more resources from Erasmuskloof Fire Station, which included a fire engine, to assist with these incidents resulting from the floods. On arrival, the firefighters found that a car and a motorcycle had been swept away by the strong river currents," a statement from Tshwane Emergency Services said.

"The firefighters and rescuers from our Fire and Rescue Operations Division, together with the divers from the South African Police Service, and the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, did a search and rescue operation where they found a female patient who had swum to safety on the riverbank."

"Sadly, the motorcyclist and the driver of the car were both found deceased and were recovered from the river by the...