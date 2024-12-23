Portsudan — Minister of Industry Mahasin Ali Yagoub has confirmed that the aggression of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on the country had a catastrophic impact in destroying a large segment of industrial sector facilities, which led to the scarcity and unavailability of various industrial goods in local markets, a matter that led to reliance on imported goods, which in turn led to the deterioration of the exchange rate of local currency and other negative effects.

The Minister of Industry revealed, during her opening on Sunday of the "National Role of Industrial Facilities in Crises" workshop organized by the Center for Competencies for Training and Human Development under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry in the hall of the Red Sea Government Secretariat, revealed the ministry's efforts and emergency policies it has followed since the outbreak of the war, indicating that they have facilitated the resumption of industrial facilities in the states and opened new supply lines for factories in safe states, in addition to working to exploit and increase the capacities of existing factories.

She said that this had a significant impact in bridging the gap and that it was a strategic plan to support stability and achieve parallel development in the states, noting that after the great and systematic destruction that the sector was exposed to, the Ministry of Industry made great efforts and developed a new and flexible strategy for the sector.

Mahasin added that the ministry began holding the (Industry Development and Improvement Conference) in May of this year under the supervision of Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, a member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), in the presence of Walis and governors with the aim of preparing the regions and states for the stage of reforming and rehabilitating the sector and distributing industrial projects to the states according to the relative advantages of each state to ensure the distribution of parallel development in the country, indicating that the conference came out with recommendations and is now in the implementation phase on the ground.

The Minister of Industry said that the workshop (The National Role of Industrial Facilities in Crises) aims to enhance the participants' concepts of the national role of industrial facilities in facing crises and what can be provided to support the stability of the national economy, in addition to the fact that the workshop came in appreciation of the industrialists who work in extremely complex conditions dictated by the war conditions imposed by the rebel RSF militia.

She added that the Ministry of Industry has been making every effort with partners in the private sector and relevant parties to launch the industrial sector in the next phase to play its assigned role in bridging the gaps in necessities, expressing her support for the workshop recommendations.

The Minister of Industry sent her greetings to the armed forces and supporting forces for their efforts in defending the homeland and sacrificing for the sake of citizens, hoping achievement of a speedy victory and defeating the militia.