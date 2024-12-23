Rwandan Prodigy On His Path to Villarreal, Ambitions for Amavubi

Rwandan attacking midfielder Samuel Mbabazi is having a winding career path. Initially supposed to go for trials in Poland after being scouted in the 2018 FEASSA Games, he ended up in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

His hard work and talent caught the attention of scouts who took him to Doha, Qatar, for trials with Spanish LaLiga side Villarreal FC. He eventually passed the trials and signed for them for an undisclosed period of time.

Mbabazi has an ambitious objective to play at the top level which he believes could one day help him earn an international call-up to play for Rwanda.

The 22-year-old caught up with Times Sport for an exclusive interview during which he shared his career path, life at Villarreal and his career aspirations.

Excerpts

Tell us about yourself

My name is Samuel Mbabazi. I was born on November 6, 2002, in Gikondo (Mburabuturo), Kigali.

How did your career start?

My career started at Centre de Formation Gikondo in Mburabuturo under coach Celestin. I didn't have a chance to play in any senior division, I was just playing in youth leagues. In 2018, I got a chance to play for Groupe Scolaire Kicukiro in FEASSSA Games held in Musanze and we won the trophy.

I was later approached by a scouting company called Droom Soccer Africa which wanted to send me to Gornik Lecnza in Poland for trials. Unfortunately, I didn't get visa.

How can you describe your upbringing from the young age?

I grew up playing football. I've always had a passion for the game. There were challenges but my parents always encouraged me to follow my dreams with discipline and hard work. My siblings also taught me the importance of teamwork.

Which teams have you played for?

I previously played for Dgaderns United in UAE's third division and at that time we got promoted to the second tier league. I now play for Villarreal U23 team.

How did you end up at Villarreal?

After a long and hard season at Dgaderns United, a scout one day came to watch one of our games. He later approached me and told me that Villarreal scouts will be in Qatar to scout players. He wanted to take me to Doha for the test. I passed the trials and that's how I came to Villarreal.

How do you see Spanish football?

Spanish football is based on short passing, patience, moving, working the ball through and maintaining possession which is totally different from other leagues.

Do you get time to follow Amavubi?

Yes, I have been following Amavubi in the past year. The team has enjoyed progress in the style of play. They deserve more because both the players and the technical team led by Frank Spittler are doing a great job.

Do you give Amavubi a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

They are doing an amazing job and everything is possible. The team can make it happen. They have what it takes and the quality. Amavubi can qualify for the World Cup

Would you play for Rwanda if a chance comes your way?

I am 100% ready to represent my country if am invited. It is my biggest dream.

Who are your football idols?

I grew up watching Zinedine Zidane and Paul Scholes. Until now, I still watch their highlights.

What positions do you play in and what are your attributes?

I am a natural attacking midfielder but sometimes, I am used as a false 9. I have good footwork, I can score and assist goals.

Your favorite Rwandan player ever?

For me, it is Olivier Karekezi. He was a gem and he showed it in Africa and overseas, especially in Sweden where he played.

What do you aspire to achieve in the future as a footballer?

I want to play in LaLiga or any top league in the world. I want to win trophies and help Amavubi to be among the best in Africa.