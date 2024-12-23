Sudan: Outrage As Airstrike Kills 3 WFP Workers in Sudan

Yabus — The World Food Programme (WFP) reported the deaths of three employees in an airstrike on its field office in the Blue Nile region yesterday. Investigations are ongoing to determine responsibility for the attack.

WFP said on X (formerly Twitter) it is working to gather more details about the incident. Local sources informed Radio Dabanga that the victims included one international staff member and two local employees.

In a statement today, WFP chief Cindy McCain said she was "shocked and heartbroken" following the deadly strike.

"Among the colleagues lost were the head of field office, a programme associate, and a security guard who were carrying out life-saving duties on the frontlines of one of the world's largest hunger crises. One staff died immediately, while the other two were critically injured and passed away while being transferred for treatment.

"Our team members' unnecessary deaths are another reminder of the risks that humanitarian workers face in conflict settings and complex operating environments like Sudan."

The targeted field office was located in Yabus, an area near the Ethiopian-Sudanese border, and a known stronghold of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu). Commander Joseph Tuka, the deputy leader of the movement, oversees operations in the Yabus area.

Reactions

In a statement today, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UNSG is "outraged" by the deaths.

"The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN and aid personnel and facilities. He calls for a thorough investigation.

He commended aid workers for doing the utmost "despite significant threats to their personal safety", adding that 2024 has been "the deadliest year on record for aid workers in Sudan".

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs meanwhile pledged to investigate the bombing, and assured the public that the competent authorities would work to identify those responsible, in a statement earlier today.

The ministry also stressed that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) does not conduct military operations in the Yabus area.

This is a developing story..