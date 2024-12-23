Kenya Welcomes 2.5mn Tourists in 2024, Eyes 7mn By 2027

Nairobi — Kenya has recorded 2.5 million tourist arrivals in 2024, up from 1.9 million last year, with the government targeting 7 million visitors by 2027, President William Ruto has announced.

The growth in arrivals has been attributed to government strategies aimed at boosting tourism.

In the first half of the year, the sector generated Sh142.5 billion in revenue, an increase from $1.06 billion in the same period last year, according to the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

Speaking during a church service at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County, President Ruto reiterated his commitment to transforming the country.

In his remarks, Ruto emphasized his administration's focus on enhancing Kenya's global appeal as a top tourist destination while ensuring the benefits of tourism are felt across the nation.