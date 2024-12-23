Africa: Statement from USTR Spokesperson Sam Michel on the African Growth and Opportunity Act Eligibility Review

23 December 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Office of the United States Trade Representative

“Based on the results of the annual African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility review, which included a public hearing in July that was chaired by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, President Biden has determined to maintain AGOA benefits for each country currently eligible under the program. Therefore, the list of eligible and ineligible countries will remain unchanged for 2025.”

The full list of AGOA eligible and ineligible countries can be found  here .

