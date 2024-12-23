Uganda: UPDF Denies Summons Letter to Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu As Fake

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed as fake a purported summons letter addressed to Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, alleging insubordination and mutiny against the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The letter, dated December 19, 2024, and bearing the signature of Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, claims Lt. Gen. Elwelu was to appear before the General Court Martial on December 23 to respond to allegations of disparaging remarks about the CDF in a meeting with junior officers.

However, in a swift response, the UPDF spokesperson categorically labeled the document as fraudulent.

" It is fake and should be disregarded," Deo Akiiki Deputy UPDF spokesperson said.

The letter accused Lt. Gen. Elwelu of violating Section 136 of the UPDF Act of 2005, which prohibits insubordination, mutiny, and factionalism within the military. It also alleged tribal divisions within the army, a claim the UPDF has consistently refuted.

The purported summons, widely circulated on social media, listed several high-ranking offices, including the Commander in Chief, Ministry of Defense, and Speaker of Parliament, as recipients.