South Africa: Keep Infrastructure Safe While Protesting, Urges Human Rights Commission

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has urged community members not to damage public infrastructure during protests.

This after protestors vandalised and caused extensive damage to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in the Western Cape during a protest over the weekend.

"The commission strongly condemns any form of attack on public property and infrastructure in the strongest possible terms. Reports indicate that a group of residents breached the security gate at the court, smashed windows, and set parts of the building ablaze over alleged grievances.

"The commission urges community members to refrain from acts of violence against public property and institutions, as these are essential for advancing human rights in our communities.

"No grievance justifies an attack on the institutions that are vital for promoting and protecting the rights of citizens and providing necessary services. We encourage community members to seek constructive communication with local authorities to express their concerns and work together towards solutions that benefit everyone," the SAHRC said.

The commission registered its concern about "potential delays and/or postponements in court proceedings resulting from this incident".

"Sudden disruptions can negatively affect the rights of community members, who rely on the court for various services.

"Despite the reported grievances, the Commission urges law enforcement agencies to enhance their efforts in maintaining law and order and to hold accountable those responsible for this incident, while ensuring that court services remain accessible to all who need its services," the SAHRC said.