South Africa: Keep Infrastructure Safe While Protesting, Urges Human Rights Commission

23 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has urged community members not to damage public infrastructure during protests.

This after protestors vandalised and caused extensive damage to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in the Western Cape during a protest over the weekend.

"The commission strongly condemns any form of attack on public property and infrastructure in the strongest possible terms. Reports indicate that a group of residents breached the security gate at the court, smashed windows, and set parts of the building ablaze over alleged grievances.

"The commission urges community members to refrain from acts of violence against public property and institutions, as these are essential for advancing human rights in our communities.

"No grievance justifies an attack on the institutions that are vital for promoting and protecting the rights of citizens and providing necessary services. We encourage community members to seek constructive communication with local authorities to express their concerns and work together towards solutions that benefit everyone," the SAHRC said.

The commission registered its concern about "potential delays and/or postponements in court proceedings resulting from this incident".

"Sudden disruptions can negatively affect the rights of community members, who rely on the court for various services.

"Despite the reported grievances, the Commission urges law enforcement agencies to enhance their efforts in maintaining law and order and to hold accountable those responsible for this incident, while ensuring that court services remain accessible to all who need its services," the SAHRC said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.