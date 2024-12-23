South Africa: Vandalism of Western Cape Court Condemned

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has condemned acts of vandalism during a protest that caused extensive damage to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in the Western Cape.

According to the department, protestors on Saturday vandalised the court, "set parts of it on fire and stole essential court equipment".

"We are working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to secure the premises and prevent further damage. Additional security measures have been implemented, including the deployment of extra security guards and a 24-hour police presence to safeguard the building.

"The department can confirm that systems are being put in place to ensure the continuation of court operations. Measures have already been initiated to facilitate the postponement of cases, with proceedings expected to resume [on Monday]," the DJCOD said.

The department said repairs will be made to the court.

"The department is prioritising emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure, including restoring water supply and other essential services, to ensure that the court remains accessible and operational.

"We condemn any acts of vandalism and urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations into the incident continue," the department said.