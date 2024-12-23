South Africa: Vandalism of Western Cape Court Condemned

23 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has condemned acts of vandalism during a protest that caused extensive damage to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in the Western Cape.

According to the department, protestors on Saturday vandalised the court, "set parts of it on fire and stole essential court equipment".

"We are working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to secure the premises and prevent further damage. Additional security measures have been implemented, including the deployment of extra security guards and a 24-hour police presence to safeguard the building.

"The department can confirm that systems are being put in place to ensure the continuation of court operations. Measures have already been initiated to facilitate the postponement of cases, with proceedings expected to resume [on Monday]," the DJCOD said.

The department said repairs will be made to the court.

"The department is prioritising emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure, including restoring water supply and other essential services, to ensure that the court remains accessible and operational.

"We condemn any acts of vandalism and urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations into the incident continue," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.