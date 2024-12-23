South Africa: Water and Sanitation Investigates Fish Kill Incident

23 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has announced that it is investigating an incident of fish kills at Nandoni Dam in Limpopo.

The department explained it was alerted to the incident last week.

"The Department was alerted of dead fish floating on the watercourse in the evening of Thursday, 19 December 2024, and has since dispatched teams to investigate and collect water samples at different sites around the area of occurrence for analysis to determine the cause of the fish kill," DWS said in a statement.

Residents are warned not to consume the animals following the incident.

"DWS cautions members of the public not to collect and consume the dead fish from the sites until investigations are concluded. The public is further advised not to swim in the Nandoni dam or drink water from the watercourse as it is raw and untreated, and not fit for human consumption.

"A detailed statement will be issued once the investigation has been concluded," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.