South Africa: Water and Sanitation Investigates Fish Kill Incident

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has announced that it is investigating an incident of fish kills at Nandoni Dam in Limpopo.

The department explained it was alerted to the incident last week.

"The Department was alerted of dead fish floating on the watercourse in the evening of Thursday, 19 December 2024, and has since dispatched teams to investigate and collect water samples at different sites around the area of occurrence for analysis to determine the cause of the fish kill," DWS said in a statement.

Residents are warned not to consume the animals following the incident.

"DWS cautions members of the public not to collect and consume the dead fish from the sites until investigations are concluded. The public is further advised not to swim in the Nandoni dam or drink water from the watercourse as it is raw and untreated, and not fit for human consumption.

"A detailed statement will be issued once the investigation has been concluded," the department said.