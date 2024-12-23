Kenya: NBA to Conduct Public Participation On GMO Maize in Kenya

Nairobi — The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has announced a series of public engagement forums to gather stakeholder input on the introduction of the genetically modified (GM) Bt maize variety.

These sessions, set for next week in Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, and Machakos counties, are a critical step before the maize can be made available for farmers' use.

The initiative complies with the Biosafety Act, 2009, and the Biosafety (Environmental Release) Regulations, 2011, which mandate public consultations before environmental release or commercialization of GM products.

The application for Bt maize (MON 89034) was submitted last month by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF).

The maize aims to address challenges such as fall armyworms and maize stem borers--major pests affecting maize production in Kenya.

NBA's Acting Director of Biosafety Research and Compliance, Josphat Muchiri, emphasized the Authority's role in promoting awareness and ensuring biosafety.

Public views are being collected through multiple channels, including print media, social media platforms, and interactive sessions.

"This initial public consultation is to inform the Authority in the biosafety approval process. Future engagements will occur during subsequent stages, such as Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and National Performance Trials," Muchiri noted.

In collaboration with agencies like the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and the National Environment Management Authority, the NBA will integrate feedback from experts, government agencies, and the public before deciding on Bt maize commercialization.

Meanwhile, the NBA has approved several GM crops for confined field trials across Kenya, including Virus Resistant Sweetpotato, Virus Resistant Cassava, GM potato, and biofortified sorghum.

Bt Cotton, which has been commercially cultivated since 2020, has shown no adverse effects through NBA's monitoring system.

As other GM crops progress toward commercialization, the NBA assured Kenyans that it will continue upholding its mandate to ensure safety for human and animal health and environmental protection.