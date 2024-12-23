Africa: Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming These 'Herbal Pills' Can Shrink Your Fibroids

Ignore social media posts claiming these 'herbal pills' can shrink your fibroids

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts are promoting what they say is a cure for fibroids. However, a gynaecologist advises patients to consult their doctor as many herbal remedies are not evidence-based.

A post on Facebook claims that herbal tablets called "Fibroid Decline" can shrink fibroids completely "without surgery or side effects".

The 12 December 2024 post reads: "I thought my life was forever changed when I was diagnosed with fibroids. Heavy bleeding, excruciating pain, and constant fatigue became my new norm. I tried various treatments but no result ... After 9years of living with fibroid, I went for surgery but still grew back after some years. But Then I Discovered This Sirnple Fibroid Solution That Changed Everything!"

The post also says the pills can help women fall pregnant in just 90 days.

It encourages interested users to place their orders via the link attached.

The same claim also appears here, here, here and here.

But can these tablets really cure fibroids? We checked.

Fibroids

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that form inside or on the wall of the uterus. In severe cases, they can cause infertility or miscarriage.

Some of the symptoms include heavy or painful periods, abdominal pain, lower back pain, frequent urination, constipation, and discomfort during sex.

Most fibroids do not require treatment. However, in some cases, patients may need over-the-counter pain medications, iron supplements, or gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists, which work by shrinking fibroids.

Red flags

We clicked on the link attached to the Facebook post, which took us to a website with several positive reviews, supposedly from fibroid patients who had benefited from the pills. If such reviews are not backed by scientific evidence, they should not be trusted. For your safety, it's best not to take any medication that hasn't been clinically tested.

The website also displayed several buttons with the messages "I WANT TO BE FREE FROM FIBROID" and "YES I WANT TO ORDER". A clock counted down the days until the "45% off + free shipping" offer ended. This tactic was most likely used to rush users to buy the product without doing proper research.

A form at the bottom of the website requested our name, physical and email addresses, and the package we wanted to order. This is a tactic known as phishing. Scammers use it to trick people into thinking they're placing an order (in this case), whereas they just want their personal information.

Most herbal mixtures are not evidence-based - expert

Africa Check contacted Cosmos Enyindah, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria.

Enyindah said, unlike orthodox medicine, many herbal mixtures were not evidence-based.

"Medicine is evidence-based, so I cannot trust any cure that is not backed by evidence. Anyone who has fibroids or any other ailment should see their doctor. In cases where there is no cure yet, we introduce clinical trials, let people do clinical trials."

This Africa Check guide can help you evaluate health claims, quacks and cures.