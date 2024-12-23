Kenya: DCI Seizes Expired Maize, Bean Seeds in Bungoma and Kakamega

23 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), has confiscated 124 bales of expired maize and bean seeds along with significant quantities of expired fertilizers in Bungoma County.

The operation was initiated following reports of expired agricultural products circulating in the market, posing a threat to farmers and food security. Targeting Kanduyi division in Bungoma, law enforcement officers arrested Hillary Wafula and seized the expired seeds.

The crackdown extended to Harambee Trading Centre in Kakamega County, where three additional suspects--John Kiniale, Mercy Merun, and Felix Oyath--were apprehended. Searches conducted at three residential houses uncovered approximately 70 tons of expired maize, 10 tons of beans, and 50 bags of 50kg expired fertilizer. All the confiscated products had been previously condemned for destruction.

Presidential Warning Against Counterfeit Agricultural Products

President William Ruto has consistently condemned the sale and distribution of counterfeit agricultural inputs, emphasizing the damage they cause to Kenya's agricultural sector. "Those selling fake fertilizers and seeds will face the music," the president warned, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance stance on substandard inputs.

This operation comes amid heightened concerns about the prevalence of counterfeit agricultural products in the market. Earlier this year, a scandal involving fake fertilizers distributed through government channels sparked public outrage and demands for accountability.

Protecting Farmers and Food Security

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant and purchase inputs only from certified dealers to avoid financial losses and reduced productivity caused by fake products. The DCI and KEPHIS operation highlights the government's ongoing commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and ensuring the integrity of the agricultural sector.

"This is not just about cracking down on counterfeit goods; it is about protecting the backbone of Kenya's economy--our farmers--and ensuring national food security," a DCI spokesperson said.

