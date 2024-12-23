Kenya: Blankets & Wine Delivers Joy, Music, Fashion, and Unforgettable Vibes

Sunday, December 22, 2024, was nothing short of magical. The Laureate Gardens at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, came alive--literally--with the energy of Blankets & Wine's summer December edition. This isn't just any festival; it's a love letter to African music, culture, and the Nairobi way of life.

The weather? Chef's kiss. The gods must have been on our side because, after a nerve-wracking downpour the day before, the skies blessed us with a perfectly sunny afternoon. The mood? Blissful, carefree, and buzzing with anticipation.

For me, Blankets & Wine is more than an event--it's a tradition. My mind wandered back to its early days at Tayiana Gardens, where it all began as an intimate gathering of music lovers. Back then, it felt like a small, cozy, and soulful. Fast forward to today, it has grown into an unmissable, mind-blowing festival that embodies everything beautiful about Culture. If you haven't been, do yourself a favor: go. Trust me, you'll understand what I mean.

I arrived around 2:45 PM and was greeted by well-organized security helping with parking and directing the flow of 'traffic' (yes, even festivals have their own mini rush hour). The ticketing process was smooth and effortless--always a win. Walking in, I was immediately drawn to the lively vendor stalls. Food, drinks, art, fashion--everything you could imagine and more. People were shopping, laughing, and soaking up the good vibes. It was like stepping into a curated marketplace of joy.

My next stop? The Soft Life tent. Perfectly perched with cozy seating and a stellar view of the main stage, it was the ideal spot to people-watch, enjoy some bird-watching (yes, literally), and take in the performances.

If one thing stood out, it was the crowd--beautiful humans everywhere. Nairobi, you never disappoint! The fashion? Loved the vibrancy and effort . The vibe? Electric. The crowd roamed between stages, snapped Instagram-worthy photos at the art installations, and lounged in the lush greenery of Laureate Gardens.

The culinary scene was on another level, with vendors serving up everything. For me, it was all about the perfectly grilled chicken pieces. Juicy, tender, and bursting with flavor, they were the kind of bites that make you close your eyes and savor every chew. Pairing them with an ice-cold Tusker Cider.

The performances? Flawless. Everything was perfectly timed, with short breaks between sets to grab a bite, refill your drink, or stretch your legs. My favorite? Necessary Noise. Wyre and Nazizi brought the house down with nostalgic Kenyan hits that had everyone singing along word for word. It was pure magic, a throwback to the golden era of Kenyan music.

Unfortunately, I couldn't stay long enough for Nyashinski's headline set (life calls early in the morning), but if the energy leading up to it was anything to go by, I know I missed something unforgettable.

As left Kasarani, one thing was clear: Blankets & Wine isn't just about music or food or art. It's about community. It's about celebrating who we are as Africans and creating moments of joy, freedom, and connection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Seeing a Kenyan-born festival grow into a cultural phenomenon fills me with pride. Blankets & Wine has set the gold standard for live music events in the region, and it's a testament to our creativity, resilience, and boundless spirit. I must appreciate that Every detail was meticulously planned, echoing the festival's legacy of excellence since its humble beginnings.

So, here's my advice: mark your calendars for the next edition. Bring your friends, your best outfit, and your appetite for good vibes. You deserve the joy that is Blankets & Wine--a Kenyan summer tradition that keeps getting better with every beat and every memory made