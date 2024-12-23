Kenya: Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua's Claims On Illicit Alcohol As Reckless and Baseless

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has condemned remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing them as politically motivated, reckless, and insensitive.

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol. Omollo criticized the claims, calling them baseless and lacking empathy for families affected by substance abuse.

"The State Department of Internal Security and Administration strongly condemns the reckless statements made by the impeached former Deputy President, Mr. Rigathi Gachagua, during a church service. His accusations against the government of deliberately targeting citizens in Mt. Kenya with illicit and counterfeit alcohol are unfounded and insensitive," Omollo said.

Omollo emphasized that substance misuse is a national issue affecting families across the country, not just in the Mt. Kenya region. He cited a recent tragedy in Nakuru where three lives were lost due to the consumption of illicit alcohol, underscoring the gravity of the issue.

He dismissed Gachagua's allegations as "mischievous and misconceived," asserting that the government neither produces nor distributes alcohol. Omollo called on Gachagua to present any evidence of wrongdoing to the relevant investigative authorities.

"It is disingenuous for Mr. Gachagua to make such ludicrous claims after serving this country at the highest office. The government is committed to safeguarding lives and welcomes any actionable evidence he may hold," Omollo said.

Omollo reiterated the government's robust efforts to combat illicit alcohol through a multi-agency enforcement program launched in March 2024. The initiative includes a 25-point action plan and comprehensive vetting of alcohol manufacturers and distillers to ensure compliance with safety standards.

"Out of 29 active manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol, only two were found fully compliant after a multi-agency vetting process. Additional re-vetting exercises led to the licensing of 13 more compliant manufacturers," Omollo explained.

The vetting process involved ten agencies, including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

As the festive season approaches, Omollo urged Kenyans to join hands in protecting their communities from the dangers of substance abuse. "This is a collective responsibility, and I urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant in safeguarding the wellbeing of their families and communities," he said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

